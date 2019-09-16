BREAKING NEWS

Report: Decision on Roethlisberger elbow surgery expected Monday

Posted On 16 Sep 2019
Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(PITTSBURGH) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will reportedly find out just how severe Ben Roethlisberger’s elbow injury is on Monday.

The 37-year-old quarterback had to leave Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter after hurting his elbow following an attempted pass. Mason Rudolph stepped in to fill for Roethlisberger but the Steelers couldn’t hold off the Seahawks and lost the game 28-26.

Citing league sources, ESPN reports a decision on whether Roethlisberger will require elbow surgery will likely be made Monday.

