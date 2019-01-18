Sports News Report: Cody Allen agrees to one-year deal with Angels https://linewsradio.com/report-cody-allen-agrees-to-one-year-deal-with-angels/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(LOS ANGELES) — The Los Angeles Angels have reportedly reached a deal with reliever Cody Allen to be their closer next season.

Citing league sources, ESPN reports the Angels and the right-handed free agent have agreed on a one-year contract, which is pending a physical.

Allen, 30, has been with the Cleveland Indians since he began his MLB career in 2012. While he had a subpar season last year (4.70 ERA with 27 saves), he has racked a 2.98 ERA and 149 saves during his time in the majors.

At the end of the 2018 season, Allen elected to become a free agent.

