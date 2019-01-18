BREAKING NEWS

Report: Cody Allen agrees to one-year deal with Angels

Posted On 18 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Sports News Report: Cody Allen agrees to one-year deal with Angels https://linewsradio.com/report-cody-allen-agrees-to-one-year-deal-with-angels/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(LOS ANGELES) — The Los Angeles Angels have reportedly reached a deal with reliever Cody Allen to be their closer next season.

Citing league sources, ESPN reports the Angels and the right-handed free agent have agreed on a one-year contract, which is pending a physical.

Allen, 30, has been with the Cleveland Indians since he began his MLB career in 2012. While he had a subpar season last year (4.70 ERA with 27 saves), he has racked a 2.98 ERA and 149 saves during his time in the majors.

At the end of the 2018 season, Allen elected to become a free agent.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
34°
light snow
humidity: 81%
wind: 3mph ENE
H 39 • L 38
36°
Sat
50°
Sun
17°
Mon
26°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup