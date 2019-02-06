BREAKING NEWS

Report: Clippers agree to send Tobias Harris to 76ers in six-player deal

Posted On 06 Feb 2019
TuelekZa/iStock(LOS ANGELES) — The Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly agreed to trade forward Tobias Harris to the Philadelphia 76ers.

League sources tell ESPN that in exchange for Harris, the Clippers will receive guard Landry Shamet and forwards Wilson Chandler and Mike Muscala from the Sixers. Philadelphia is also giving LA two first-round picks (2020 and 2021) and two second-round picks (2021 and 2023).

Along with Harris, the Clippers are also sending center Boban Marjanovic and forward Mike Scott to the Sixers, according to the sources.

