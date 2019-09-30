BREAKING NEWS

Report: Angels manager Brad Ausmus may lose job after disappointing season

Posted On 30 Sep 2019
Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(LOS ANGELES) — Brad Ausmus’ job as manager of the Los Angeles Angels may be in jeopardy.

Sources told ESPN Sunday the 49-year-old may be let go after coaching the team for just one season.

The news comes after the Angels failed to reach the playoffs for a fifth consecutive year. The team closed the 2019 season with a 72-90 record, 35 games behind the top spot in the American League West.

