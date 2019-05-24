BREAKING NEWS

Report: ABC considering bringing back 'Whiskey Cavalier'

ABC/Nick Ray (LOS ANGELES) — The mission may yet not be over for ABC’s sexy spy action-comedy show Whiskey Cavalier.

ABC is reportedly reconsidering its decision earlier this month to cancel the show, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

The ratings-challenged freshman series, starring Scandal alum Scott Foley and The Walking Dead‘s Lauren Cohan, saw its rating among viewers aged 18-49 more than double with a week of delayed viewing, and Wednesday’s season finale jumped even further, helped out by its lead-in, Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons.

The initial decision to pull the plug on the show was met by fan outcry, which likely led producers to consider shopping the show to another network at the time.

A decision on Whiskey Cavalier‘s fate is expected soon.

