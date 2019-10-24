BREAKING NEWS

Rep. Tim Ryan announces end to 2020 presidential campaign

Posted On 24 Oct 2019
By :
Comment: 0

3dfoto/iStock(NEW YORK) — Rep. Tim Ryan announced in a video posted online that he is “withdrawing from the presidential campaign” after being in the race since April 2019.

“While it didn’t work out quite the way we planned, this voice will not be stifled,” Ryan said in a statement. “I will continue to advocate and fight for the working people of this country — white, black, brown, men, women.”

Ryan, a moderate Democrat from Ohio who presented himself as an alternative to former Vice President Joe Biden, ran a campaign based on the economic issues of the Midwest and pledged to take the Rust Belt back from President Trump.

On the trail, he often talked about giving “a voice to the forgotten people of our country.”

The Ohio congressman jumped into the presidential race on April 4 while on “The View” but failed to gain traction among voters and had few memorable moments in the first two debates of the 2020 primary cycle.

Ryan was polling at less than 1% in recent national polls and struggled to raise money to support his campaign. In the most recent quarter, Rep. Ryan only raised $425,000 and ended the quarter with less than $160,000 cash on hand.

The combination of the low fundraising and polling kept Ryan off the debate stages over the last several months, having failed to qualify for the third and fourth debates.

Ryan said he was “proud of this campaign” and thanked his wife and children “for picking up the slack while I’ve been on the campaign trail.”

Ryan will seek re-election for his congressional seat instead.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
62°
clear sky
humidity: 42%
wind: 13mph SSW
H 62 • L 60
61°
Fri
60°
Sat
63°
Sun
62°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup