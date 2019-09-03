BREAKING NEWS

Remains of 20 victims recovered in California boat fire, police say

Posted On 03 Sep 2019
vmargineanu/iStock(SANTA CRUZ ISLAND, Calif.) — The remains of 20 victims were recovered after a 75-foot commercial diving boat caught fire early Monday morning off Santa Cruz Island, Calif., police announced on Tuesday.

The only known survivors of the Conception, a vessel designed for extended diving trips, were five crew members rescued by a good Samaritan pleasure craft called The Grape Escape, sitting nearby.

There were 39 people on board the ship at the time of the accident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

