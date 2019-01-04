BREAKING NEWS

Reliever David Robertson signs two-year deal with Phillies

Posted On 04 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Sports News Reliever David Robertson signs two-year deal with Phillies https://linewsradio.com/reliever-david-robertson-signs-two-year-deal-with-phillies/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(PHILADELPHIA) — Free agent reliever David Robertson is heading to Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Thursday that the 33-year-old right-hander has agreed to a two-year contract with the team. The deal also includes a third-year club option.

A source tells ESPN Robertson will earn $10 million this upcoming season and $11 million in 2020. The third-year club option in 2021 will be for $12 million and includes a $2 million buyout.

Last season with the New York Yankees, Robertson pitched in 69 games and went 8-3 with a 3.23 ERA. He had a total of five saves and 91 strikeouts.

Robertson opted for free agency at the end of the season.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers
photo charity.jpg

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
39°
overcast clouds
humidity: 67%
wind: 11mph WSW
H 46 • L 41
44°
Sat
43°
Sun
31°
Mon
45°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup