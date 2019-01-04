Sports News Reliever David Robertson signs two-year deal with Phillies https://linewsradio.com/reliever-david-robertson-signs-two-year-deal-with-phillies/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(PHILADELPHIA) — Free agent reliever David Robertson is heading to Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Thursday that the 33-year-old right-hander has agreed to a two-year contract with the team. The deal also includes a third-year club option.

Welcome to the phamily, Robertsons! pic.twitter.com/v9iUek3Xry — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) January 3, 2019

A source tells ESPN Robertson will earn $10 million this upcoming season and $11 million in 2020. The third-year club option in 2021 will be for $12 million and includes a $2 million buyout.

Last season with the New York Yankees, Robertson pitched in 69 games and went 8-3 with a 3.23 ERA. He had a total of five saves and 91 strikeouts.

Robertson opted for free agency at the end of the season.

