Release date of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ delayed again

Melinda Sue Gordon; ©2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — The release date for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet has been pushed back once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film, was initially slated to arrive in theaters on July 17, but was later postponed until July 31. Now, it will be released on August 12. However, that could change once again at any time.

“Warner Bros. is committed to bringing Tenet to audiences in theaters, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it’s time,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Variety.

The studio adds it’s taking a nontraditional approach with its release strategy, including a mid-week release to offer moviegoers more flexibility and “an extended play period far beyond the norm.”

By George Costantino

