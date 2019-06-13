BREAKING NEWS

Regina Hall lays down her ground rules for ‘Girls Trip 2’

Posted On 13 Jun 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Regina Hall lays down her ground rules for 'Girls Trip 2' https://linewsradio.com/regina-hall-lays-down-her-ground-rules-for-girls-trip-2/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

ABC/Paula Lobo(MIAMI) — Regina Hall stars in Shaft which opens Friday, but she’s already thinking about Girls Trip 2 — and what she will or won’t wear in the sequel.

After Jada Pinkett Smith suggested that Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil would be an ideal location for Girls Trip 2, Hall tells Entertainment Tonight she’s not down because she doesn’t want to wear the very sexy — and very skimpy — costumes that people don during Carnival.

“I don’t need to be in that outfit,” she says, “I would want to eat… Like, ‘Damn, now I can’t eat for three days, ’cause I got to be covered in crystals!”

The 48-year-old actress is looking forward to working again with Smith, Tiffany Haddish and Queen Latifah, and she wants to make sure they have a good script.

“I think it’s about the timing and also everyone wants to make sure that the story’s worthy of a sequel,” Hall says, “We don’t want y’all talking about us ’cause then y’all will be like, ‘Why’d they do a second one? They should have just left it alone.'”

A Girls Trip sequel has not been officially announced, but Hall is confident part two will become a reality.

“It’s going to happen,” she says. “I know that they are trying really hard to come up with the perfect idea.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
June 2019
M T W T F S S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
61°
overcast clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 6mph NNE
H 66 • L 64
67°
Fri
79°
Sat
82°
Sun
83°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup