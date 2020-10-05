BREAKING NEWS

Regal Cinemas suspending operations in the US

Posted On 05 Oct 2020
By :
Comment: Off

Victor J. Blue/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Cineworld Group announced Sunday that it is suspending operations for its Regal Cinemas operating inside the U.S. due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

Wall Street Journal reports that Regal, which reopened in August, is the second-largest cinema chain in the country.  Now, Regal’s over 500 locations will be shuttering this Thursday due to a slew of expected box office hits pushing back their release dates yet again, including the latest James Bond film No Time to Die

“We are like a grocery shop that doesn’t have vegetables, fruit, meat,” Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger said in the interview. “We cannot operate for a long time without a product.”  

While Regal is the second-largest chain in the U.S., AMC is the largest.

By Megan Stone
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
October 2020
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

The Darren Cioffi Show – Mondays at 3pm

Thank You Front Line Workers From JVC Broadcasting

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup
Online Pokies How to play?
Black lesbian porn video with a massage Man fuck donkey porn video and free teeny boy porn vids and arab teenage Blonde amateur latina in her first porn video Filming a Porn Video Cought on Cam Blonde Girlfriend Hardcore Sex Porn Video Homemade porn video produced in an American university by a blonde Male teenagers gay porn video But fear not, these men know how to slow it Free porn video emo gay teens I had him hop on the engine and that gave Lesbian Interracial Porn Video Lesbians Pussy Licking Homemade porn video fucking with tattoed spanish girl