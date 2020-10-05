Regal Cinemas suspending operations in the US

Victor J. Blue/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Cineworld Group announced Sunday that it is suspending operations for its Regal Cinemas operating inside the U.S. due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Wall Street Journal reports that Regal, which reopened in August, is the second-largest cinema chain in the country. Now, Regal’s over 500 locations will be shuttering this Thursday due to a slew of expected box office hits pushing back their release dates yet again, including the latest James Bond film No Time to Die.

“We are like a grocery shop that doesn’t have vegetables, fruit, meat,” Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger said in the interview. “We cannot operate for a long time without a product.”

While Regal is the second-largest chain in the U.S., AMC is the largest.

By Megan Stone

