Redskins’ Josh Norman donates $18,000 to immigrant detention center

Allen Kee / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Redskins cornerback Josh Norman extended his mission to help with the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday by giving a big donation to a Texas detention center.

Norman donated $18,000 to the Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas, an organization run by the Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.

Norma Seni Pimentel, executive director of the charity, shared an image of the player, sporting a simple black hat and black long sleeve tee, with several young children gathering around a large cardboard version of the signed check.

“Kudos to Josh Norman with the Washington Redskins for visiting the humanitarian respite center/McAllen today & contributing to our response to restore human dignity,” she wrote.

It’s not the South Carolina native’s first time opening his wallet to help those impacted by the border crisis.

He also sprung into action last summer amid national uproar over a Trump administration policy that allowed immigrant children to be separated from their parents at the southern border.

After hearing about the “zero-tolerance” policy on the news in June 2018, Norman said he jumped on a flight to San Antonio and took a trip to Walmart, where he filled dozens of shopping carts with toys, treats, books and school supplies and delivered them to children at local detention centers.

“We all see it, but nobody’s moving to action,” he told The Washington Post last year. “And to be honest with you, I would actually like to have done more. … Because it was needed.”

Norman will make $11 million with the Redskins this season. He was a first-team All Pro in 2015, and also made the Pro Bowl that season.

