Record snow hits upper Midwest, red flag warnings from California to Colorado

Posted On 21 Oct 2020
ABC NewsBy MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A record-breaking snowstorm has hit the upper Midwest with some areas getting more than 10 inches of snow.

In Minneapolis, 7.9 inches of snow fell Tuesday making it the biggest snowstorm in recorded history there this early in the season.

In Eau Claire, Wisconsin, 6.9 inches of snow fell making it the biggest single day October snowstorm in recorded history there.

Conditions were so slick in Wisconsin Tuesday that an airplane skidded off the runway in Mosinee late Tuesday evening.

Tuesday’s snowstorm is now done and a new one is already developing in the northern Rockies.

On Wednesday, a Winter Storm Watch and Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from the Rockies into the Great Lakes as a new snowstorm takes aim at the area again.

The new snowstorm is expected to begin later Wednesday in the Rockies and Thursday for the upper Midwest, and snowfall totals could reach up to a foot in some areas.

Meanwhile, Red Flag Warnings have been issued from California to Colorado as gusty winds are expected for the region over the next few days.

Wind gusts over the next few days could reach near 40 mph in Northern California and 40 to 50 mph from Utah to Colorado and fire danger will be critical from Northern California to New Mexico.

Elsewhere, Hurricane Epsilon is lingering southeast of Bermuda with winds of 85 mph, and a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the island nation.

Epsilon is forecast to move east of Bermuda, only bringing gusty winds and some rain to the island with no major impacts expected and no direct threat to the U.S.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

