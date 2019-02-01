U.S. NEWS Record-breaking cold finally eases this weekend, with major warmup ahead https://linewsradio.com/record-breaking-cold-finally-eases-this-weekend-with-major-warmup-ahead/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

ABC News(NEW YORK) — The deadly arctic blast is winding down with one last cold morning from Chicago to New York City.

At least 15 people were killed, including a student at the University of Iowa, in the spate of cold weather across the northern U.S. over the week. Towns such as Moline, Illinois, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, set all-time records for lowest temperatures.

Lake effect snow is ending Friday in western New York, but not before nearly 4 feet of snow fell in parts of the area. The arctic air mass passing over the Great Lakes created a very heavy band with snowfall rates of 4 inches per hour.

As the milder air begins to move east, some snow was falling from the Ohio Valley to Washington, D.C., on Friday morning. The morning commute could be tricky in Washington and Baltimore with the light snow. Advisories for snow and the lingering cold stretch from Minnesota to Virginia and up to Maine.

Temperatures will feel 50 to 100 degrees warmer this weekend and into early next week in Minneapolis, Chicago and New York City.

Minneapolis is going from a wind chill of minus 55 to a temperature of nearly 40 degrees by Saturday. Chicago is going from a minus 52 wind chill to 50 degrees above zero by Monday and New York will go from a wind chill of minus 17 on Thursday to 53 degrees on Monday.

West Coast storms

The West Coast has been relatively quiet the last few days, but a series of strong storms will hammer the region, especially California, through the weekend.

Flood, high wind and snow alerts are all in place for the West.

Through the weekend, some areas in central and southern California could see 4 to 7 inches of rain and flash flooding from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

In the Sierra Nevada Mountains, 100 inches of snow is possible locally through Sunday night.

Damage is possible with winds gusting from 50 to 100 mph.

