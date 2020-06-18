Raven-Symoné introduces her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, in an intimate ceremony

Disney Channel/Kelsey McNeal(LOS ANGELES) — Raven-Symoné is officially a married woman!

During Pride Month, the 34-year-old actor and host revealed she married her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, in what appears to be an intimate ceremony with a few friends in her backyard.

The View co-host teased fans ahead of the big announcement on Instagram, writing, “So something happened this week, that has changed my life FOR THE BETTER!” while sharing a photo of what appears to be a glass of champagne.

In another post, Raven-Symoné wrote, “I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you, Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world [anew]! I’s married NOW.”

A few friends hit up the comments to send the couple well wishes for years of love.

“Congrats Raven!!! That’s amazing!” wrote former Disney co-star Christy Carlson Romano. “I’m really happy for you!”

Former Cheetah Girls co-star Kiely Williams wrote, “Wishing you both a lifetime of love, joy, and laughter.”

And of course, Raven-Symoné’s longtime friend, Bow Wow, had to chime in, even as he admitted they’d already spoken.



“You know I had to facetime you, and you give you my love, but I’ll leave something here too,” Bow Wow wrote. “Love you, Rave. Yall be happy F the naysayers. Live it and do it bigger than big!”

Congratulations, Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday!

By Rachel George

