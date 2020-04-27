BREAKING NEWS

Rainn Wilson hosting first Pet Zoom conference with FreshPet

Posted On 27 Apr 2020
Freshpet(LOS ANGELES) — By now, most everyone is used to video meetings via Zoom, and for many work-at-homers, having their pets make a cameo is seen as a highlight. 

Freshpet is looking to make those highlights the focus, by hosting the first-ever Zoomies conference just for pets.

Animal lover and former The Office star Rainn Wilson will host the half-hour event on Thursday, April 30th at 2 p.m. Eastern time. Oh, and his potbelly pigs and pit bulls, of course, are on board. 

Owners of pets from fish to fowl can register for the Zoomies event at the Freshpet Zoom meeting website.

