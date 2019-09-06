BREAKING NEWS

Raiders Antonio Brown Will Play Monday

Posted On 06 Sep 2019
artisteer/iStock(OAKLAND, Calif) — Oakland Raiders Wide Receiver Antonio Brown will play in the team’s season opener on Monday against the Denver Broncos, according to head coach Jon Gruden.

“That’s the plan,” Gruden said before Friday’s practice. “That’s the plan, yes.”

Brown was not on the field Friday during the media viewing window, but joined the team for individual workouts after the window had closed.

Earlier in the day, Brown issued an emotional apology to his teammates, acording to ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

The apology comes after a confrontation on Wednesday between Brown and general manager Mike Mayock, in which disparaging lanaguage was used by Brown, a source told Anderson.

A Raiders source told ESPN, Brown was upset that he was fined nearly $55,000 dollars for missing a walk-through and a practice during training camp in August and when he saw Mayock watching practice, he walked over and initiated the exchange

The confrontation led to the team planning to suspend Brown for the opening week, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

