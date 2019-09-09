BREAKING NEWS

Rafael Nadal defeats Daniil Medvedev in five sets to win US Open

Posted On 09 Sep 2019
Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Rafael Nadal won his 19th Grand Slam title at the US Open Sunday night but it wasn’t without a fight.

The 33-year-old Spaniard came out dominating his opponent, Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, in the first two sets before falling behind, forcing the US Open final to a fifth set.

After nearly five hours on the court, the No. 2-seeded Nadal was able to end Medvedev’s momentum and take the championship, 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4.

The win marked Nadal’s fourth victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium and his 19th Grand Slam title, putting him one shy of tying Roger Federer, the current record holder for men’s tennis.

