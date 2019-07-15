Entertainment News 'Quiet', on the set: John Krasinski tweets that the sequel to 'A Quiet Place' is underway https://linewsradio.com/quiet-on-the-set-john-krasinski-tweets-that-the-sequel-to-a-quiet-place-is-underway/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Paramount Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — While the project’s plot is still hush-hush — pun intended — writer-director John Krasinski has revealed that the sequel to his hit directorial debut, A Quiet Place, has started shooting.

“Part II,” he captioned simply, in reference to a snap of a movie “clapper board” in his tweet. The follow-up to his thriller, in which Krasinski and his real life-wife Emily Blunt played parents trying to silently survive with their family amid an invasion of monsters that track their prey by sound, is slated for release next March. Made for a relatively slim budget of $17 million, Krasinski’s film went on to earn nearly $341 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Blunt returns for the sequel, as do Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe as the couple’s two older children. Dark Knight series star Cillian Murphy has also quietly — sorry again — joined the sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

