BREAKING NEWS

Quentin Tarantino and wife expecting first child

Posted On 22 Aug 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Quentin Tarantino and wife expecting first child https://linewsradio.com/quentin-tarantino-and-wife-expecting-first-child/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Brian Dowling/© 2019 CTMG, Inc.(NEW YORK) — Once Upon a Time in Hollywood filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella Pick, are expecting their first baby together.

“Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are very delighted to announce that they are expecting a baby,” the couple said in a statement obtained by People magazine on Wednesday.

Tarantino, 56, met the 35-year-old Israeli actress/singer while visiting Israel to promote his 2009 film Inglorious Basterds. The pair got engaged in 2017 after nearly a year of dating, and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles back in November.

Pick makes a cameo appearance as the fictional actress Daphna Ben-Cobo in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved. 

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
August 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
73°
mist
humidity: 100%
wind: 5mph SW
H 76 • L 74
79°
Fri
78°
Sat
72°
Sun
72°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup