Quarantine with the Kardashians: Kanye and Kim reportedly arguing amid lockdown

Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Sure, their home is WAY bigger than yours, but according to US magazine, lockdown hasn’t been easy for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, either.

According to the magazine, “Kim and Kanye have been arguing a lot during the quarantine,” and “Kanye is really getting on Kim’s nerves.”

At issue is ‘Ye’s being “focused on creating” during their time at home, as opposed to their children, North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and 11-month-old Psalm. “All the parenting duties are falling on [Kim],” says the source.

“Kim finds it frustrating that [Kanye] doesn’t ask her how he can help with the kids,” US reports.

