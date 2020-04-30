BREAKING NEWS

Quarantine with the Kardashians: Kanye and Kim reportedly arguing amid lockdown

Posted On 29 Apr 2020
By :
Comment: 0

Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Sure, their home is WAY bigger than yours, but according to US magazine, lockdown hasn’t been easy for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, either. 

According to the magazine, “Kim and Kanye have been arguing a lot during the quarantine,” and “Kanye is really getting on Kim’s nerves.”

At issue is ‘Ye’s being “focused on creating” during their time at home, as opposed to their children, North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and 11-month-old Psalm. “All the parenting duties are falling on [Kim],” says the source. 

“Kim finds it frustrating that [Kanye] doesn’t ask her how he can help with the kids,” US reports.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
April 2020
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup