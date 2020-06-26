Quarantine-style remake of ‘The Princess Bride’ to air on Quibi

JC Olivera/WireImage (L-R: Jason Reitman, Rob Reiner)(LOS ANGELES) — If you’re a fan of The Princess Bride, Quibi has a quarantine treat for you.

Vanity Fair reports the streaming platform will be launching a DIY recreation of the classic 1987 film, starring a slew of celebrities taking on the roles of Wesley, Buttercup and more.

The homemade remake was put together by director Jason Reitman, who’s previously staged live reads of the film. It was shot entirely in quarantine and will air in chapters over the next two weeks, beginning Monday, June 29.

Among the stars who will appear are Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Common and Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, Hugh Jackman, Andy Serkis, Keegan-Michael Key, Elijah Wood, Beanie Feldstein, Jack Black, Diego Luna, Taika Waititi, Jon Hamm, Zazie Beetz, Patton Oswalt and Josh Gad.

Additionally, The Princess Bride’s director, Rob Reiner, will also appear, as well as Fred Savage, who’ll make a cameo to reprise his role as the grandson in the film. The original film starred Cary Elwes and Robin Wright.

The project will benefit World Central Kitchen, which provides meals to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Andrea Tuccillo

