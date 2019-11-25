BREAKING NEWS

Purdue University student dies in rappelling accident in Alabama cave, authorities say

Posted On 24 Nov 2019
By :
Comment: 0

WHNT(WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.) — The body of a Purdue University student has been recovered after he died in a rappelling accident in an Alabama cave, according to authorities.

The 21-year-old victim was with four other people when he fell about 200 feet while rappelling at the Valhalla Cave in Jackson County, Alabama, on Saturday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The group, who are all experienced cavers, were trying to go into the pit of the cave, which is a vertical drop, Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips told ABC Austin affiliate KVUE. The man fell while attempting to adjust rigging that had come loose, Phillips said.

The man’s friends then exited the cave to get help and had to drive up to two miles to get a signal on their phone, Phillips said. His body was recovered around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The whole group had traveled from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, for the excursion, KVUE reported. The victim is originally from Austin, according to the station.

A representative for Purdue University did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
November 2019
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
40°
few clouds
humidity: 75%
wind: 13mph W
H 45 • L 40
53°
Mon
54°
Tue
56°
Wed
52°
Thu
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup