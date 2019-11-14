Pulp ‘Fiction’ – Quentin Tarantino prepping book, play, TV series

ABC News/Steve Iervolino(NEW YORK) — Quentin Tarantino is expanding his horizons. Variety reports that the filmmakeris setting his sights on a book, play, and even a TV series.

He told the publication, “So I finished Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, finished that script, put it aside, and then I wrote a play. And then I wrote a five-episode TV series. And right now I’m writing a book and I’m hoping that I’ll be finished in three months.”

This means that his 10th movie will be put on the back burner as he pursues his new creative projects.

As previously reported, Tarantino revealed that he’d written full episodes of Bounty Law, the 1950s western TV series on which Leonardo DiCaprio’s Once Upon a Time character starred. It’s likely that’s the TV project to which he was referring in the Variety piece; he’d previously discussed wanting to bring the fictitous black and white TV show into the real world.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More