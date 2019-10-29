BREAKING NEWS

Public transit bus in Pittsburgh falls into sinkhole

Posted On 28 Oct 2019
By :
Comment: 0

pick-uppath/iStock(PITTSBURGH) — A public transit bus in Pittsburgh found itself at the bottom of a sinkhole on Monday morning.

The bus was stopped at a red light when the back of the bus suddenly fell into the sinkhole, officials with the Port Authority of Allegheny County said on Twitter.

“For those curious, the heaviest part of the bus is the back because that’s where the engine is located,” officials tweeted.

A tow truck was brought in to remove the bus from the sinkhole. Other buses were diverted away from the area where the sinkhole was uncovered.

There was one passenger on board who was treated for what officials described as a minor injury.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
55°
overcast clouds
humidity: 76%
wind: 10mph E
H 57 • L 55
63°
Tue
64°
Wed
65°
Thu
66°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup