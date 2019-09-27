U.S. NEWS Prospective jurors to be questioned ahead of newspaper shooting trial https://linewsradio.com/prospective-jurors-to-be-questioned-ahead-of-newspaper-shooting-trial/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

csreed/iStock(ANNAPOLIS, Md.) — Hundreds of prospective jurors are headed to a Maryland courthouse Friday as jury selection begins in the trial of the suspected Capital Gazette newspaper gunman.

On June 28, 2018, four journalists — Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and John McNamara — and a sales assistant — Rebecca Smith — were gunned down at the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis in what became the largest killing of journalists in U.S. history.

The suspected gunman, Jarrod Ramos, allegedly had a long grudge against the newspaper.

Ramos, 39, facing charges including five counts of murder, has pleaded not criminally responsible — Maryland’s version of the insanity defense, reported The Capital Gazette.

Three hundred potential jurors will begin the selection process Friday, filling out questionnaires, according to the Capital Gazette.

Three days of jury selection is expected to start on Oct. 30.

