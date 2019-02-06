BREAKING NEWS

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares “freak-out moment” from her wedding to Nick Jonas

Posted On 06 Feb 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares "freak-out moment" from her wedding to Nick Jonas https://linewsradio.com/priyanka-chopra-jonas-shares-freak-out-moment-from-her-wedding-to-nick-jonas/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

ABC/Lou Rocco(NEW YORK) — Priyanka Chopra Jonas is embracing married life with pop star and actor Nick Jonas. The two tied the knot last year with several elaborate ceremonies and receptions, starting with an epic celebration in Jodhpur, India last December.

In an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Priyanka opened up about the exciting time in her life and her many wedding celebrations.

“I wanted our wedding to be a very intimate affair,” she said. “We had just about 200 people, which is very less for an Indian wedding – that’s usually like 1,000 people.”

One moment in particular from her big day stood out for her.

“Right before I was supposed to walk down the aisle — I remember them putting the veil on me. The veil was like 75 feet — I was like, ‘I’m going to strain my neck muscles like the mother of dragons,'” she said.

“But I had a freak-out moment when I was standing right behind the curtains and they were going to tell me when to walk out and the music was going to start playing,” she continued. “I just started having a panic attack and then the doors opened and I saw him. And I cannot forget that moment.”

Priyanka also explained why the pair had so many different events to celebrate their union.

“In India you have so many people,” she said. “My mother was like, ‘How can I not invite like my jeweler to the wedding?’ And I was like ‘Mom, we’re trying to keep it small!’”

“So we had to do a bunch of receptions for everyone and family and friends,” she added. “I was just wedding-ed out by the last one.”

Priyanka’s new movie, Isn’t It Romantic, comes out February 13.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
February 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
41°
overcast clouds
humidity: 76%
wind: 6mph ESE
H 40 • L 39
42°
Thu
49°
Fri
32°
Sat
32°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup