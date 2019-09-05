Entertainment News Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga land on the 'People' list of "Most Fashionable" Celebs https://linewsradio.com/priyanka-chopra-jonas-jennifer-lopez-lady-gaga-land-on-the-people-list-of-most-fashionable-celebs/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

ABC Radio/Steve Iervolino(NEW YORK) — Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas aren’t just a gorgeous couple — they’re also an extremely well-dressed couple. In fact, they’ve been named Best Dressed Couple of the Year by People magazine on its annual list of the most fashionable celebs.

Considering they first met in 2017 at the Met Gala, the year’s most fashion-forward event, it’s no wonder that Nick, 26, and Priyanka, 37, would share an interest in fashion. But their lavish wedding, spanning two continents and multiple ceremonies and parties, really gave the two the chance to show off their sense of style.

“The message this couple sends with their coordinated style is confidence,” says Nick’s stylist Avo Yermagyan, calling their looks “bold, playful and eye-catching.”

Priyanka’s stylist Mimi Cuttrell tells People, “Together they create that chic Old Hollywood aesthetic,” adding, “There is a lot of love and support for the other’s sense of style.”

People‘s list this year also includes Lady Gaga, who the publication calls the “Showstopper” for her many awards season red-carpet appearances, as well as the four different looks she wore to the Met Gala.

Another star who made the list is Jennifer Lopez, who People has dubbed the “Queen of Glamour” — adding that in 2019, she pulled off an “eye-popping parade of abs-baring, plunging, shimmering looks,” as well as her sexy gold 50th birthday party Versace dress.

The rest of the list includes Serena Williams, Pose‘s Billy Porter, Spider-Man: Far from Home and Euphoria lead Zendaya, and Marvel’s The Eternals star Gemma Chan.

