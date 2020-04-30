Priyanka Chopra dishes on quarantining with Nick Jonas

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Some people are “bored in the house and in the house bored” while in quarantine, but not Priyanka Chopra.

The 37-year-old actress is having a ball of a time with her 27-year-old husband Nick Jonas and she dished all about it to Vogue. In addition to soaking up the precious quality time, they are using this time to “sharpen” their “creative skills.”

Chopra told the magazine, “I’ve also started the piano—I make my husband teach me. I’ve never played, but I’ve always wanted to learn an instrument, so I make him give me a half-hour or 45-minute lesson every day.”

Her pop-star partner has been more than just her piano teacher though. He’s been keeping them in shape by taking on the role of “an in-house physical trainer” as well.

The Quantico star also revealed that she’s been working on her book “a lot” and plans on using this extra time to help finish it.

Although Chopra seems to have a pretty full plate to keep her occupied, she admitted that she gets a little bored sometimes, too, but recognizes that it could be worse.

“I’m so grateful we’re together at this time, and that we weren’t stuck in different parts of the world because we both travel so much. And I feel incredibly blessed to be dealing with boredom, and not a lack of food or water, or the loss of a loved one,” she said.

“Being in this quarantine has made me realize that some of the stresses we put on ourselves in our normal lives may or may not be important,” Chopra added. “It’s good to take a breather, take stock of your life, and tell your loved ones you love them.”

