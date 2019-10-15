WORLD NEWS Prince William and Kate arrive in Pakistan for royal trip https://linewsradio.com/prince-william-and-kate-arrive-in-pakistan-for-royal-trip/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/

KeithBinns/iStock(LONDON) — Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Pakistan Monday for the start of their five-day official royal tour.

Kate stepped off the plane in Islamabad in an aqua blue shalwar kameez, a traditional style of dress for Pakistani women that features a flowing tunic top over pants.

The outfit was designed by Catherine Walker, one of the royal family’s go-to designers who was also a favorite of Prince William’s mother, the late Princess Diana.

William and Kate’s trip is expected to draw many comparisons to a solo trip Diana made to Pakistan in May 1997, just months before her death.

On Thursday, William and Kate are scheduled to visit the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, which Princess Diana also visited on her trip.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s five-day trip will focus on “showcasing Pakistan as it is today – a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation,” according to Kensington Palace. They are visiting the country at the request of the U.K.’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Like Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, did on their recent tour of South Africa, William and Kate will focus on meeting with and spotlighting young people in Pakistan.

“Access to quality education, particularly to girls and young women, is one of the UK’s top priorities in Pakistan,” Kensington Palace said in a statement. “The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to spending time meeting young Pakistanis, and hearing more about their aspirations for the future.”

As William and Kate visit with organizations and people in Pakistan, they will be trailed by a very heavy security presence. More than 1,000 police have been deployed in Pakistan to help protect the duke and duchess.

Kensington Palace called the five-day tour the “most complex tour undertaken by The Duke and Duchess to date, given the logistical and security considerations.”

