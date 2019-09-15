WORLD NEWS Prince Harry celebrates first birthday as a dad https://linewsradio.com/prince-harry-celebrates-first-birthday-as-a-dad/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/

ABC News(LONDON) — The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, is celebrating his 35th birthday Sunday, complete with a social media tribute from his wife Meghan on their joint Instagram account.

The post includes a collage of photos of Harry, beginning with one of him as a baby, carried by his mother, the late Princess Diana.

There’s another photo of Harry with older brother Prince William, one of his wedding day with Duchess Meghan as well as a photo of Harry saluting in full military regalia with his grandfather Prince Philip.

The collage also includes a newly-released photograph of Harry and Meghan’s son Archie at his christening ceremony earlier this year. Photographer Chris Allerton captured the sweet moment.

“Wishing a very happy birthday to His Royal Highness Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex!” the Instagram caption states.

The post goes on to include a tribute from Meghan to her husband: “Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you ❤️ Happiest birthday!”

