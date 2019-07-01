BREAKING NEWS

Prince Harry and Meghan’s baby to be christened in private ceremony

Posted On 01 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

WORLD NEWS Prince Harry and Meghan's baby to be christened in private ceremony  https://linewsradio.com/prince-harry-and-meghans-baby-to-be-christened-in-private-ceremony/  http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/

Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images(LONDON) — Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s newborn baby, Archie, is getting christened at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, next Saturday.

The christening will be a private ceremony for 2-month-old Archie, who was born on May 6. The chapel is the same place where Harry and Meghan were wed in May 2018, and the same place where Harry was christened as an infant.

“It’s a much smaller venue, so we’re expecting a more intimate gathering of around 25 people,” ABC News’ royal contributor Victoria Murphy said.

Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla will be in attendance, along with Prince William and Duchess Kate, who just announced a royal trip in the fall to Pakistan. Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, will also attend. Queen Elizabeth II, however, won’t be able to make it due to a prior engagement.

Archie’s christening breaks from recent royal tradition in that the public will not be allowed to see the guests as they arrive, as Harry and Meghan are determined to maintain some privacy for their only son.

The couple is expected, however, to release official pictures from the event.

The decision to keep Archie’s christening private has been criticized by many throughout Britain, who feel entitled to be part of Archie’s big day as taxpayers paid over $3 million for the renovation of their new home, Frogmore Cottage.

“There was some criticism, some debate when the Sussexes said that they wanted to keep their birth plans a bit more private. We’re seeing the same thing is happening now with their christening plans,” Murphy told ABC News.

Also unlikely the christening of his Cambridge cousins, the names of Archie’s godparents are unlikely to be released at the event. Royal babies typically have around six godparents and Harry and Meghan are likely to follow that tradition, according to Murphy.

“My understanding is that the couple have chosen their close friends,” Murphy said.

The names of whom Harry and Meghan may include as godparents include Serena Williams, Jessica Mulroney and Benita Litt, all close friends of Meghan’s. On Harry’s side, his cousin Princess Eugenie, mentor Mark Dyer and close friend Jake Warren are all names to watch, according to Murphy. Harry could also honor his mom, the late Princess Diana, by choosing one of her close friends or siblings.

Prince William and Kate are not expected to be included as godparents.

“Harry is not godparent to any of their children,” Murphy said. “I think this is a recognition of the fact that as an uncle or aunt you already have an important role.”

News of Archie’s planned christening comes shortly after new mom Meghan made a rare public appearance this weekend, joining Harry for the first Major League Baseball game in London.

It was Meghan’s third public appearance since Archie was born, and the duchess wore a Stella McCartney dress and flat shoes.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
78°
clear sky
humidity: 50%
wind: 9mph NNW
H 82 • L 80
78°
Tue
86°
Wed
82°
Thu
81°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup