‘Pretty Little Liars’ spinoff ‘Original Sin’ ordered at HBO Max

A new generation of Pretty Little Liars is on its way.

Variety reports that HBO Max has ordered a spinoff-slash-reboot of the popular teen series, which originally ran for seven seasons on Freeform.

Titled Original Sin, the new series is set in modern time and centers around a group of young women who are being stalked by a mysterious person. The show takes place 20 years after a series of events rattled the fictional town of Millwood, with the new group of characters now forced to make amends for their parents’ wrongdoings.

Backed by the producing team behind Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Riverdale, Original Sin is described as a “dark, coming-of-rage, horror-tinged drama.”

Both Pretty Little Liars and Original Sin are loosely based on a series of young adult novels by author Sara Shepard. PLL‘s series finale aired in 2017.

