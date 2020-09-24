BREAKING NEWS

‘Pretty Little Liars’ spinoff ‘Original Sin’ ordered at HBO Max

Posted On 24 Sep 2020
By :
Comment: Off

HBO Max(LOS ANGELES) — A new generation of Pretty Little Liars is on its way. 

Variety reports that HBO Max has ordered a spinoff-slash-reboot of the popular teen series, which originally ran for seven seasons on Freeform.

Titled Original Sin, the new series is set in modern time and centers around a group of young women who are being stalked by a mysterious person.  The show takes place 20 years after a series of events rattled the fictional town of Millwood, with the new group of characters now forced to make amends for their parents’ wrongdoings.  

Backed by the producing team behind Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Riverdale, Original Sin is described as a “dark, coming-of-rage, horror-tinged drama.”  

Both Pretty Little Liars and Original Sin are loosely based on a series of young adult novels by author Sara Shepard. PLL‘s series finale aired in 2017.

By Cillea Houghton
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
September 2020
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

On Air Now

The Darren Cioffi Show – Mondays at 3pm

Thank You Front Line Workers From JVC Broadcasting

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup
Online Pokies How to play?
Black lesbian porn video with a massage Man fuck donkey porn video and free teeny boy porn vids and arab teenage Blonde amateur latina in her first porn video Filming a Porn Video Cought on Cam Blonde Girlfriend Hardcore Sex Porn Video Homemade porn video produced in an American university by a blonde Male teenagers gay porn video But fear not, these men know how to slow it Free porn video emo gay teens I had him hop on the engine and that gave Lesbian Interracial Porn Video Lesbians Pussy Licking Homemade porn video fucking with tattoed spanish girl