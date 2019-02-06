BREAKING NEWS

Premiere of Liam Neeson’s ‘Cold Pursuit’ goes on as planned, minus red carpet

Posted On 06 Feb 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Premiere of Liam Neeson's 'Cold Pursuit' goes on as planned, minus red carpet https://linewsradio.com/premiere-of-liam-neesons-cold-pursuit-goes-on-as-planned-minus-red-carpet/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

ABC(NEW YORK) — The New York City premiere of Liam Neeson’s new film, Cold Pursuit, went off as scheduled Tuesday evening, despite earlier reports to the contrary.

However, the red carpet portion of the evening prior to the movie was cancelled, ABC News has confirmed.

The cancellation came amid Neeson’s comments during an interview with the British paper The Independent that he wanted to “unleash physical violence” against black men after a close friend revealed she had been brutally raped by one decades ago.

Neeson clarified his remarks to Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts on Tuesday, insisting that he’s “not a racist,” adding that if his friend has said her attacker had been white, or Scottish, or any other ethnicity, he would have searched for someone who fit that description.

He also told Roberts that the lesson he wants people to take away from the controversial statements is that he learned, “Violence begets violence. Bigotry begets bigotry.”

 

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
February 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
39°
scattered clouds
humidity: 64%
wind: 9mph NE
H 42 • L 37
42°
Thu
49°
Fri
32°
Sat
32°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup