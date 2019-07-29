BREAKING NEWS

Praise be: Hulu’s ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ renewed for fourth season

Posted On 29 Jul 2019
Elizabeth Moss as Offred in “The Handmaid’s Tale” – Hulu(LOS ANGELES) — The Handmaid’s Tale has been renewed for a fourth season.

The Emmy-winning dystopian series, based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name, remains Hulu’s most-watched show, original or acquired, according to the streaming service.

Elisabeth Moss stars in the series, along with Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, O.T. Fagbenle, Max Minghella, and Samira Wiley.

The third season of the Emmy winning drama saw former guest star and West Wing veteran Bradley Whitford becoming a series regular as Commander Lawrence, and Law & Order: SVU alum Christopher Meloni and The Good Wife‘s Elizabeth Reaser joining the cast as guest players. They portrayed, respectively, Commander Winslow and his wife.

