BREAKING NEWS

‘Pose’ star Billy Porter slams Kevin Hart for not apologizing for homophobic jokes

Posted On 04 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  'Pose' star Billy Porter slams Kevin Hart for not apologizing for homophobic jokes https://linewsradio.com/pose-star-billy-porter-slams-kevin-hart-for-not-apologizing-for-homophobic-jokes/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

ABC/Paula Lobo(LOS ANGELES) — Pose star Billy Porter has some choice words for comedian Kevin Hart, who stepped down from his Oscar-hosting gig after refusing to apologize for homophobic jokes he tweeted almost a decade ago.

In an interview with Consequence of Sound, Porter says he’s disappointed in Hart and in comedian D.L. Hughley, who defended him.

“I say to those people who think that they don’t need to apologize…and dig their heels in their toxic masculinity: ‘But you want your rights!’” Porter said.

“’You want people to stop shooting your children in the back? But still, you turn around and oppress other people the same way you’re being oppressed,'” Porter continued. ” F*** that. F*** you. We’re done.’”

In Hart’s old tweets, he said he would hit his son if he turned out to be gay. When he was asked to apologize, Hart refused, explaining he did not want to empower the “trolls” who dug up the old material. 

According to Porter, jokes about violence against the LGBTQ community are never okay.

“That crosses a line,” Porter said. “Because that allows your fans to think that [you can] hit somebody because you don’t like them. You don’t like their sexuality, so I can bash you in the head.”

 But Porter notes that all gay jokes aren’t necessarily off-limits.

“I’ve seen people and I’ve heard people who are not homophobic who do gay jokes,” he said, giving as an example a particular joke about gay sex that comedian Mo’Nique has told in the past.

“The punchline was something like, ‘Yeah, but don’t knock it till you try it!,'” he said. “She’s not saying, ‘If I come home and my four-year-old son is playing with a baby doll house, I’m gonna break it over his head and tell him it’s gay.’”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers
photo charity.jpg

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
39°
overcast clouds
humidity: 67%
wind: 11mph WSW
H 46 • L 41
44°
Sat
43°
Sun
31°
Mon
45°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup