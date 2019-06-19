‘Pose’, ‘Russian Doll’, HBO lead nominations for 2019 Television Critics Association awards
Entertainment News 'Pose', 'Russian Doll', HBO lead nominations for 2019 Television Critics Association awards https://linewsradio.com/pose-russian-doll-hbo-lead-nominations-for-2019-television-critics-association-awards/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/
(LOS ANGELES) — The FX drag queen drama Pose, and Netflix’s dramedy Russian Doll lead the pack with four nominations apiece, for the 2019 Television Critics Association Awards.
HBO leads all other networks with 15 nominations, though Netflix is close behind with 14. The awards will be handed out on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
From Game of Thrones to The Good Place, to everywhere in between, Daniel Fienberg, TCA President and chief film critic at The Hollywood Reporter applauded the nominees’ diversity.
“From departing juggernauts that changed the TV game to new shows that test the boundaries of what the medium can do and be, this has been a landmark season for television across all networks and platforms,” he said in a statement.
Here are the nominees in the main categories. The full list can be found here:
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Better Call Saul – AMC
The Good Fight – CBS All Access
Homecoming – Amazon
Killing Eve – BBC America
Pose – FX
Succession – HBO
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Barry – HBO
Fleabag” – Amazon
The Good Place – NBC
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon
Russian Doll – Netflix
Schitt’s Creek – Pop TV
Veep – HBO
PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
Chernobyl – HBO
Fleabag – Amazon
Game of Thrones – HBO
Pose – FX
Russian Doll – Netflix
When They See Us – Netflix
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects – HBO
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora – Showtime
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight – CBS All Access
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – BBC America
Billy Porter, Pose – FX
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon – FX
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” – FX
Bill Hader, “Barry” – HBO
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep – HBO
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll – Netflix
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek – Pop TV
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – Amazon
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY
The Great British Baking Show – PBS
Making It – NBC
Nailed It! – Netflix
Queer Eye – Netflix
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat – Netflix
Tidying Up with Marie Kondo – Netflix
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Chernobyl – HBO
Deadwood: The Movie – HBO
Escape at Dannemora – Showtime
Fosse/Verdon – FX
Sharp Objects – HBO
When They See Us – Netflix
OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
Dead to Me – Netflix
The Other Two – Comedy Central
Pose – FX
Russian Doll – Netflix
Succession – HBO
What We Do in the Shadows – FX
Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.