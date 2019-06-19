Entertainment News 'Pose', 'Russian Doll', HBO lead nominations for 2019 Television Critics Association awards https://linewsradio.com/pose-russian-doll-hbo-lead-nominations-for-2019-television-critics-association-awards/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Billy Porter in “Pose” — FX/Macall Polay(LOS ANGELES) — The FX drag queen drama Pose, and Netflix’s dramedy Russian Doll lead the pack with four nominations apiece, for the 2019 Television Critics Association Awards.

HBO leads all other networks with 15 nominations, though Netflix is close behind with 14. The awards will be handed out on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

From Game of Thrones to The Good Place, to everywhere in between, Daniel Fienberg, TCA President and chief film critic at The Hollywood Reporter applauded the nominees’ diversity.

“From departing juggernauts that changed the TV game to new shows that test the boundaries of what the medium can do and be, this has been a landmark season for television across all networks and platforms,” he said in a statement.



Here are the nominees in the main categories. The full list can be found here:

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Better Call Saul – AMC

The Good Fight – CBS All Access

Homecoming – Amazon

Killing Eve – BBC America

Pose – FX

Succession – HBO



OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Barry – HBO

Fleabag” – Amazon

The Good Place – NBC

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon

Russian Doll – Netflix

Schitt’s Creek – Pop TV

Veep – HBO



PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Chernobyl – HBO

Fleabag – Amazon

Game of Thrones – HBO

Pose – FX

Russian Doll – Netflix

When They See Us – Netflix

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects – HBO

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora – Showtime

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight – CBS All Access

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – BBC America

Billy Porter, Pose – FX

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon – FX



INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” – FX

Bill Hader, “Barry” – HBO

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep – HBO

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll – Netflix

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek – Pop TV

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – Amazon



OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

The Great British Baking Show – PBS

Making It – NBC

Nailed It! – Netflix

Queer Eye – Netflix

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat – Netflix

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo – Netflix



OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Chernobyl – HBO

Deadwood: The Movie – HBO

Escape at Dannemora – Showtime

Fosse/Verdon – FX

Sharp Objects – HBO

When They See Us – Netflix



OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Dead to Me – Netflix

The Other Two – Comedy Central

Pose – FX

Russian Doll – Netflix

Succession – HBO

What We Do in the Shadows – FX

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.