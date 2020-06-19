‘Pose’ cast to raise awareness for LGBTQ+ organizations with virtual Pose-a-Thon

FX(NEW YORK) — Get ready for a Pride Month Pose-a-Thon!

Disney Television Studios and FX have announced a one-hour virtual Pose-a-Thon special featuring the cast and producers of FX’s Pose, to raise awareness for LGBTQ+ organizations.

The special will be emceed by Emmy-winner Billy Porter along with co-star Mj Rodriguez and will air Friday, June 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and Freeform. You can also tune in that day at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT at PoseaThon.com.

“Since we’ve been unable to shoot the show we love, we jumped at the chance to reunite our ‘Pose’ family and partner with the studio and network to raise spirits and awareness about the plight of LGBTQ+ people of color during such a turbulent time,” executive producer Janet Mock says in a statement.

“This Pride month special is a commemoration of our forebears’ efforts, a memorial for trans lives lost, and a celebration of the life-saving work of LGBTQ+ organizations,” Mock adds.

Pose-a-Thon will encourage viewers to support three notable LGBTQ+ organizations: GLSEN, Hetrick-Martin Institute, and Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund.

By Andrea Tuccillo

