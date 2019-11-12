BREAKING NEWS

Popular Georgia mountain overlook closed over vandalism

Posted On 11 Nov 2019
By :
Comment: 0

sshepard/iStock(ATLANTA) — Johns Mountain Overlook Road in Walker County, Georgia, is closed indefinitely because of vandalism.

A popular spot for viewing autumn leaves, the site was vandalized throughout several locations at the overlook last week.

“We are sad to announce that vandalism means that Johns Mountain Overlook Road will be closed indefinitely,” Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests officials posted on Facebook. They shared images of some of the vandalism — one photo appears to show a pentagram spray-painted onto a wooden deck.

“The extent of this vandalism damage is much greater than pictured here, but is too graphic to share,” the park’s officials also noted in the Facebook post.

They also advised those looking to enjoy a view of fall leaves to “find alternative destinations” until “repairs can be made.”

Rangers and volunteers recently cleaned up three areas of the national forest. Almost 50 bags of trash and over 125 tires were collected, reported ABC News Atlanta affiliate, WSBTV.

“When senseless damage like this vandalism and destruction of public facilities occurs, it takes away from our capacity to make progress addressing other critical maintenance needs,” the post continued.

“Please help keep your public lands clean and healthy,” officials urged in the Facebook post.

The Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests’ office was not available for immediate comment.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
November 2019
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
55°
scattered clouds
humidity: 87%
wind: 7mph SSW
H 58 • L 55
58°
Tue
35°
Wed
52°
Thu
51°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup