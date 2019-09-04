BREAKING NEWS

Pope Francis calls it an ‘honor’ to be criticized by Conservative Catholics

Posted On 04 Sep 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

WORLD NEWS Pope Francis calls it an 'honor' to be criticized by Conservative Catholics  https://linewsradio.com/pope-francis-calls-it-an-honor-to-be-criticized-by-conservative-catholics/  http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/

DorSteffen/iStock(NEW YORK) — Pope Francis acknowledged growing criticism of him from the conservative right-wing of the United State Catholic Church on Wednesday, while speaking with reporters aboard the papal plane.

While headed to Mozambique, the Pope was given a copy of a newly-released book about his critics, called How America Wants to Change the Pope by author Nicholas Seneze, who covers the Vatican for French Catholic newspaper La Croix.

He called it “an honor if the Americans attack me.”

Those comments were clarified by papal spokesman Matteo Bruni, who said that “in an informal context the Pope wanted to say that he always considers it an honor to be criticized, especially when it comes from authoritative voices, and in this case from an important nation.”

Pope Francis also remarked on the devastation in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian, saying “I would like to invite you all to give prayers for the victims of the hurricane in the Bahamas.”

“The poor people without blame have lost their homes, have lost everything, even their lives.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
74°
heavy intensity rain
humidity: 100%
wind: 7mph SW
H 71 • L 69
72°
Thu
70°
Fri
72°
Sat
75°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup