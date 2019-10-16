BREAKING NEWS

Pope Francis calls for better nutrition access on UN World Food Day

Posted On 16 Oct 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

WORLD NEWS Pope Francis calls for better nutrition access on UN World Food Day  https://linewsradio.com/pope-francis-calls-for-better-nutrition-access-on-un-world-food-day/  http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/

DorSteffen/iStock(VATICAN CITY) — Pope Francis highlighted nutrition inequality on the U.N.’s World Food Day, pointing out that rich countries and poor countries suffer from obesity for different reasons.

“It is a cruel, unjust and paradoxical reality that, today, there is food for everyone and yet not everyone has access to it,” Francis said in a statement Wednesday. He noted that in low-income countries, people “eat little but increasingly poorly.”

Obesity, which is a risk factor for conditions like diabetes, heart disease and cancer, affects more than 650 million people around the globe and has nearly tripled since 1975, according to the World Health Organization.

In the United States, there’s some evidence that food insecurity is associated with obesity. That’s in part because of structural and economic barriers to high-nutrition food options, combined with comparatively cheaper and more accessible calorie-dense, low-nutrition foods.

“To escape from this spiral, we need to promote ‘economic institutions and social initiatives which can give the poor regular access to basic resources,’” Francis said. “Nutrition represents an important starting point.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
64°
overcast clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 21mph ESE
H 63 • L 63
58°
Thu
60°
Fri
61°
Sat
62°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup