Police seek two people of interest in Colorado man’s killing

Posted On 02 Oct 2019
MicroStockHub/iStock(CANTON CITY, Colo.) — Detectives in Colorado are seeking two people of interest in a weekend slaying.

Richard Fay, 39, was found dead Saturday night in front of a home in Canon City, about 45 miles southwest of Colorado Springs. Officers discovered the man’s body while responding to reports of a gunshot heard in the area, police said.

Witnesses recalled seeing a dark-colored sedan in the neighborhood prior to the gunshot, police said.

Now, the Canon City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Madison Blackburn and Luciano Pogorzelski, who detectives believe had contact with Fay before he was killed. The young pair haven’t been deemed suspects, but investigators want to speak to them about the incident, police said.

Blackburn and Pogorzelski were last seen driving a 2005 dark grey Audi sedan bearing a Tennessee license plate. They are believed to to be traveling in the southern Colorado area, police said.

Anyone with information on the pair’s whereabouts or Fay’s killing is urged to contact detectives with the Canon City Police Department at 719-792-6411, or CrimeStoppers at 719-275-7867.

