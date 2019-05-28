BREAKING NEWS

Police searching for clues after human remains found in suitcase in Indianapolis

Posted On 28 May 2019
MicroStockHub/iStock(INDIANAPOLIS) — Indianapolis police are searching for clues after they say human remains were discovered in a suitcase along a creek Monday afternoon.

Officers rushed to the scene and started searching for witnesses, the Indianapolis police said.

The Marion County Coroner will identify the victim and determine the cause and manner of death, said police. Indianapolis police spokesperson Genae Cook told ABC News on Tuesday that the victim could be a child or adult.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department’s homicide office at 317-327-3475.

