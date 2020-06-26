BREAKING NEWS

Police responding to potential major incident in Glasgow, Scotland

Posted On 26 Jun 2020
omersukrugoksu/iStockBy WILLIAM MANSELL and GUY DAVIES, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Police are responding to a potential major incident in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday.

Details are scarce at this time, but authorities are saying the situation is contained.

“Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow,” the Glasgow Police Department tweeted Friday. “The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present. The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public.”

