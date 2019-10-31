BREAKING NEWS

Police rescue abducted Virginia teen girl; 34-year-old man taken into custody

Posted On 31 Oct 2019
By :
Comment: 0

FBI(RICHMOND, Va.) — A 14-year-old girl has been found safe Wednesday night almost 10 days after she went missing along with a 34-year-old man in Virginia.

Isabel Shae Hicks had last been seen on Oct. 21 at her home in Bumpass, Virginia, about 40 miles north of Richmond, police said.

She “appeared unharmed,” according to authorities.

Police had previously said she was believed to be traveling with Bruce Lynch, who was taken into police custody when Hicks was found late Wednesday. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle the two were in was stopped in Caroline County, north of Richmond, “after a pursuit.”

He was spotted by an eyewitness with the teen in Hanover County on Monday and police previously said they feared the eighth-grader could be in extreme danger.

Police said Lynch had altered his appearance, including shaving his beard and wearing new clothing, when he was seen with Hicks on Monday.

Authorities previously said that Lynch was known to the teen, but declined to discuss their relationship.

Hicks was located safe and an Amber Alert issued last week has been canceled, Virginia State Police said. Investigators did not provide details about where she was found, but they said they would offer offer more details as soon as possible.

“Miss Hicks has been safely located and Lynch taken into custody,” Virginia State Police said in a statement. “The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office will provide an update shortly … please be patient, as they’re still in the midst of the investigation and arrest.”

On Monday, investigators said there was no evidence to suggest that the teen had been taken forcefully.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
62°
light rain
humidity: 100%
wind: 13mph S
H 64 • L 63
67°
Fri
54°
Sat
52°
Sun
54°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup