Police officer, a 13-year veteran and dad of 2, shot dead near Maryland parking garage

Posted On 14 Oct 2019
WJLA-TV(SILVER SPRING, Md.) —  A police officer was shot and killed Monday morning in Maryland, just outside of Washington, D.C., sparking a manhunt, authorities said.

The slain officer, Thomas Bomba, was shot while reporting a disorderly subject in a parking garage shortly before 9 a.m., police said.

Bomba worked for the Montgomery County Department of Police and was a 13-year veteran, Montgomery County Police acting chief Marcus Jones said.

Bomba leaves behind his wife and two children, Jones said at a news conference.

Police have no suspect information.

The slaying was in Silver Spring, which is about 6 miles outside of Washington, D.C.

Jones said police do not believe there is an immediate threat to public safety.

“We will get to the bottom of this, and we’ll hold people accountable,” Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said.

