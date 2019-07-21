BREAKING NEWS

Police: Mother, boyfriend arrested after strangling newborn in hospital

Posted On 21 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Police: Mother, boyfriend arrested after strangling newborn in hospital https://linewsradio.com/police-mother-boyfriend-arrested-after-strangling-newborn-in-hospital/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

iStock(OXNARD, Calif.) — The mother of a newborn and her boyfriend have been arrested after the disturbing murder of the baby soon after she gave birth at a California hospital.

Andrea Torralba, 20, and David Villa, 21, both of Oxnard, California, about 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles, were taken into custody on Friday afternoon after police responded to St. John’s Medical Center.

After responding to the hospital, officers from the Oxnard Police Department “learned that a newborn infant was in critical condition with suspicious injuries,” according to the department.

Detectives from Oxnard police’s Family Protection Unit said their investigation led them to believe Torralba and Villa strangled the baby until he was unconscious just hours after she gave birth.

Hospital personnel immediately started lifesaving procedures, but the male child was pronounced dead.

Oxnard police Sgt. Brandon Ordelheide told Los Angeles ABC station KABC-TV the couple admitted under questioning that they did not want the child.

Both have been charged with assault on a child by means of force resulting in the child’s death, police said. The felony is punishable by a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Villa is being held at Ventura County’s Main Jail on $5 million bail. He is next scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Torralba is being held on $1 million bail, police said.

Authorities said an investigation into the death is still ongoing.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
93°
scattered clouds
humidity: 50%
wind: 13mph W
H 96 • L 90
80°
Mon
74°
Tue
81°
Wed
81°
Thu
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup