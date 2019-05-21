BREAKING NEWS

Police investigating tractor accident that killed 3-year-old boy in Arkansas

Posted On 21 May 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Police investigating tractor accident that killed 3-year-old boy in Arkansas https://linewsradio.com/police-investigating-tractor-accident-that-killed-3-year-old-boy-in-arkansas/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

toddarbini/iStock(MELBOURNE, Ark.) — Authorities in Arkansas are investigating a tractor accident that killed a 3-year-old boy.

Police responded to a call in northern Arkansas on Monday afternoon and said they found the toddler unresponsive at the scene.

First responders fought to administer life-saving efforts, but the child died a short time later, according to the Izard County Sheriff’s Department.

The department said he died in a logging accident on a property in Melbourne, Arkansas, about 125 miles north of Little Rock. It did not disclose the circumstances of the accident, but it said he’d been ran over by the tractor.

Authorities have not released the boy’s identity because his family has yet to be notified.

The toddler and his family received an outpouring of love on social media as county residents rushed to the sheriff’s department’s Facebook page to offer condolences.

“Please remember to send up prayers for the ambulance crew and first responders while remembering the family, these calls deeply affect them also, thanks,” one Facebook user wrote.

“I couldn’t even imagine having to respond to such a scene. Prayers for all responders, and prayers for the precious souls family,” another user added.

The department’s post racked up nearly 1,000 comments, reactions and shares in just a few hours.

Police did not offer details about the child’s connection to the property, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
May 2019
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
58°
scattered clouds
humidity: 51%
wind: 13mph WNW
H 56 • L 55
69°
Wed
70°
Thu
72°
Fri
66°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup