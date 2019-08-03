U.S. NEWS Police in El Paso issue report of an active shooter https://linewsradio.com/police-in-el-paso-issue-report-of-an-active-shooter/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/rss.xml

MicroStockHub/iStock(EL PASO, TX) — Police in El Paso, Texas issued a report of an active shooter at or near the Cielo Vista Mall, south of the El Paso International Airport.

The first tweet from the department’s Twitter account came in at 1:03 p.m., local time. A second tweet reiterating the danger was issued at 1:29 p.m. and a third, announcing that the mall is closed due to police activity was issued one minute later.

At 1:35 p.m, the Dallas office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) issued a tweet saying ATF agents were responding as well.

Area residents are being urged by local law enforcment to avoid the area north of the I-10 highway area in east El Paso.

Active Shooting Stay away from Cielo Vista Mall Area. Scene is Still Active. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

ABC News El Paso affiliate KVIA reported that the incident was unfolding in a Walmart at the Cielo Vista Mall. Calls by ABC News to that Walmart and surrounding businesses were not answered.

“We’re all pretty nervous and scared,” Mistey Garcia, 33, an employee at a Hooter’s restaurant in the Cielo Vista Mall told ABC News in a telephone interview. “We’re kind of hoping and sending our prayers down to everyone at Walmart.”

Garcia said no one at Hooter’s has been briefed directly by law enforcement – as they’re locked in the restaurant – about whether the shooting is unfolding in or near Walmart, and no restaurant employee directly heard gunshots.

“So far everything’s blocked off, we are locked in,” she said. “We have police, border patrol, ambulances, fire trucks all coming down the road. There are ambulances everywhere.” Garcia said there are “a couple customers” locked inside the restaurants, who are being ushered into the back of the restaurant by management and told to shelter in place.

