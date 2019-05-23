BREAKING NEWS

Police: FL day care owner arrested after leaving baby girl hot van, killing her

Posted On 22 May 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Police: FL day care owner arrested after leaving baby girl hot van, killing her https://linewsradio.com/police-fl-day-care-owner-arrested-after-leaving-baby-girl-hot-van-killing-her/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Arpad Benedek/iStock(JACKSONVILLE, Fla.) — A Florida day care owner was arrested on child neglect charges on Wednesday after a baby girl died in a scorching hot van outside of the facility.

Police arrested 56-year-old Darryl Ewing, co-owner of the Ewing’s Love & Hope Preschool and Academy in Jacksonville, where an employee found the infant unconscious inside of a blazing hot van, authorities said Wednesday evening.

The baby girl, who police said was just a few months old, had been in the vehicle for nearly five hours, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Assistant Chief Brian Kee said at a news conference.

It’s believed she suffered a “heat-related injury,” Kee said. Her name was not released. No other children were hurt, Kee said, adding that interviews were ongoing.

The temperature reached 92 degrees in Jacksonville on Wednesday. The baby had been in a van outside the day care from about 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Kee said.

ABC News’ call to the day care was not immediately returned.
 
The Department of Children and Families in Duvall County has begun the process of issuing an emergency suspension order to cease operations at the facility, the agency said in a statement. The facility has been licensed with DCF since 2016.

“We are all just beyond devastated,” Amber Rollins, director of the national nonprofit KidsAndCars.org, told ABC News on Wednesday.

The group is advocating for mandatory alarm technology in cars.

“We have to do more,” Rollins said. “This cannot continue to happen week after week, year after year when the solution is right at our fingertips.”

Hot car deaths reached a record level last year with at least 52 children killed, according to KidsAndCars.org.

Just this week, a 2-year-old boy was rescued after he was left in a hot car in Georgia.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
May 2019
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
60°
clear sky
humidity: 82%
wind: 3mph SSE
H 62 • L 59
69°
Thu
70°
Fri
71°
Sat
79°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup